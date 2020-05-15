It’s clear that the Premier League is admired by players around the world, but the style of football means it’s not the place to go when your career starts winding down.

Teams aren’t as disciplined tactically, it tends to be counter attack after counter attack and the pace of the game tends to be very quick.

It’s not to say that a player like Toni Kroos couldn’t cut it at this stage of his career, but it’s probably not the ideal move for him to make.

Indeed that seems to be the opinion of the Real Madrid star, who was talking to Eurosport about why he wouldn’t be moving to England.

The report tried to float the idea of a possible reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City after the two worked so well at Bayern Munich, but Kroos shut that down:

“I definitely plan to be with Real for these three years,” Kroos told Eurosport, “then it is a good time at 33 to question yourself: what does it look like physically, what does motivation look like – I still feel like it to keep going?”

“If something comes together and you say: ‘Okay, one more year here, because you are just good enough and you still feel like it’, I would not rule it out. But then a move to England, which is also played very physically, I can’t imagine that at 33.”

He’s still an important part of the Real Madrid midfield but they may need to replace him in the next couple of years, so it would be interesting to see where he goes if he’s no longer needed at Real Madrid.