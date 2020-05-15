Video: Jamie Carragher hilariously scoffs popcorn as Gary Neville doubles down in row with Carlos Tevez’s agent

Gary Neville made headlines this past week after comments he made on former Man Utd teammate Carlos Tevez, with the Argentine’s agent hitting back.

As noted by Sky Sports, Neville was full of praise for Tevez in terms of the impact he made at United alongside Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, but was disappointed over his departure.

“What annoyed me about Tevez was that he downed tools in his second season,” said Neville. “I felt disappointed that, as a professional, he didn’t act the right way.”

However, as expected, Joorabchian was keen to defend his client, and hit back at Neville over his comments.

“Absolutely not, he was desperate to play. He scored 15 goals with seven assists, his record was superb. Every time, he was available for every game bar the three he missed through injury.

“I think the person’s professionalism to be questioned is Gary Neville because he didn’t do his homework on Carlos’ career or as a reporter to say why Tevez wasn’t [professional]. He never made any phone calls, he never asked the question of me or anyone to know what has happened. He just makes comments time and time again.

“By saying things like that, he is putting a mark on the back of a player who has won double or triple the trophies he has ever won.”

Sky Sports invited Joorabchian on to the Sky Football Show on Friday morning, and while Neville doubled down on his comments as the pair looked to clear the air, Carragher appeared in the middle of the screen scoffing down popcorn as he seemingly loved every minute of it…

"There's no doubt that Carlos in that last few months of the season became disinterested and distracted."@GNev2 responds to Kia Joorabchian amid claims he made that Carlos Tevez 'downed tools' at #MUFC. #SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/UBCyT2bPwQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 15, 2020