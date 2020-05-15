‘Without a shadow of a doubt’ – Wan-Bissaka better than Alexander-Arnold says Premier League star

Man Utd right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is ‘without a shadow of a doubt’ better than Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Patrick van Aanholt.

It’s worth noting straight off the bat that there is likely to be some bias involved in this given that Wan-Bissaka and Van Aanholt used to be teammates at Selhurst Park.

“If you don’t want to play, stay home and watch Bundesliga.” – Concerns of Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard and other worried managers in a video call about the Premier League’s return brushed aside. Who said it? READ MORE…

Nevertheless, to his credit, the Dutchman has not only stuck by his belief but he has also given credit to the Liverpool man too who is undoubtedly one of the top right-backs in Europe currently.

Debate will rage and will likely put fans either side of the divide between the two clubs, while it could be argued that defensively Wan-Bissaka is perhaps a little better but Alexander-Arnold certainly trumps him going forward as the statistics would suggest.

Whether or not that’s enough to decide between the two, we’ll leave that up to you, but Van Aanholt is seemingly under no doubt that the Man Utd ace is better in his opinion.

“Bro, without a shadow of a doubt!” he is quoted as saying by the Metro. “They are different players. Defensively, Aaron is unbelievable, better than Trent. Yes, Trent has got his attacking and his corners, his right foot. But if you ask Wilf [Zaha] who he would want to play against, every other day, Trent or Wan-Bissaka, I think he will say Trent.

“I have got respect for Trent, because he does everything with his assists and he is great, but defensively, just ask Sterling how good Wan-Bissaka is.

“It is a problem, and he will switch. He is one of the best right-backs, I think he could be, his attacking is good, but he needs more goals or assists to his name. Defending comes first, but in the modern game, you need to attack, and at United, you get more of the ball, so go forward and show what you have got, but he has been doing good.”

It’s a fair analysis of Wan-Bissaka, and Zaha himself has previously paid tribute to his former teammate and insisted that defensively, he’s already at the top.

Nevertheless, time will who emerges as the stand-out talent at right-back for both club and country, while naturally the two players involved in the debate will be more focused on winning trophies rather than who people regard as better between the pair.