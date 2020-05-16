£100m+ rated star urged to snub Man Utd and join Liverpool instead as Klopp advised to swoop

Amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move to Man Utd, Jadon Sancho has been urged to join Liverpool instead if they were to launch a bid of their own.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe during his time with Borussia Dortmund, bagging 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, as he has also made his breakthrough at international level and looks as though he has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

As noted by the Mirror, it has been suggested that the England international has a £100m+ price-tag put on him by Dortmund, and so that could complicate any chance of an exit as that is a mammoth fee to have to pay, particularly in the current circumstances.

While Man Utd are specifically mentioned as being keen on him in that report, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged him to consider a move to Liverpool instead as he believes it’s the better fit for his career, while also making his argument as to why Jurgen Klopp and the Reds should splash out for him.

“Sancho has been linked with almost all of Europe’s top clubs, but from my perspective he’ll surely find it very hard to turn down Liverpool if they come knocking,” he is quoted as saying by the Metro. “They’ve got one of the best managers in the world in Jurgen Klopp, they’re European champions and are going to win the Premier League, so it would be very tough to not be seriously tempted if they were after Sancho’s signature.

“If he wants to play in England, no club is able to offer him the success that Liverpool are currently enjoying and that will surely be a big sway towards him going there. If he were to go to a club like Manchester United, there would be so much pressure on him to perform as soon as he walked through the door and for someone so young that’s a lot of responsibility to take on.

“He’ll be expected to improve the team overnight and that simply doesn’t happen, whereas at Liverpool he’d be under so much less pressure to perform. I think that would actually develop him more than just sticking him in from the get-go.

“We all know that Liverpool have an established front three at the moment with Firmino, Salah and Mane, but as we know things change incredibly fast in football and who knows where they’ll be in two or three years? I’m not saying they’ll move on during that time, but you never know what might happen and if nothing else, adding another top-class player to Liverpool’s attacking ranks might actually spur them on to play better.

“An improved Firmino, Salah and Mane alongside a more experienced Sancho would be a pretty terrifying thought for opposition defences.”

It’s a reasonable assessment from Johnson, but not one that Man Utd fans will enjoy listening to. Time will tell though if Sancho can be swayed towards Anfield instead and if Liverpool do indeed even launch a bid, as splashing out a huge fee for a player not necessarily guaranteed to be a starter arguably raises a massive question mark in itself.