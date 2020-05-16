Barcelona-linked starlet picks up award after impressive season as crucial solution eyed

Amid reports linking him with a move to Barcelona, Ajax youngster Sergino Dest’s stock continues to rise after he landed an important award from the Dutch giants.

The 19-year-old has made an impressive breakthrough this season as he has featured 36 times across all competitions and levels, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

Also capable of playing on the opposite flank, he has made the right-back spot his own for the Eredivisie giants, and his good form has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere.

As seen in the tweet below and reported by Mundo Deportivo, the USA international picked up the ‘Best Talent of the Year’ award from Ajax, as he continues to be paired with a move to the Nou Camp.

The report notes that there are doubts over the futures of Nelson Semedo and Emerson moving forward, and so Barcelona have set their sights on Dest as a possible long-term solution.

While Semedo has featured heavily in that role in recent seasons, Sergi Roberto has often had to fill in too as the Catalan giants have suffered with a lack of quality depth and competition in that department.

In turn, adding Dest to the squad could be a smart move as he has the technical quality and defensive ability to slot in perfectly to their system and style of play, and as seen with the award that he received, he has certainly made a positive impression this season.

Time will tell if Barcelona launch an official bid this summer, but as reports continue to link him with a switch to the reigning La Liga champions, such recognition of his talents will only strengthen the argument that they should swoop for him.

As noted by Sport last month, Barca could be willing to green light an exit for Semedo for around €45m, and with Emerson still on loan at Real Betis until 2021, Dest could become a more appealing option in the coming months.