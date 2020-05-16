BBC could broadcast some Premier League games for free

The BBC could get the go-ahead to show some Premier League games for free, according to a report in the Sun via the Times.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will show 47 of the total 92 games being played in the Premier League once ‘Project Restart’ kicks off.

This leaves 45 games up for grabs, with major rights holders Sky and BT expected to pick up the majority of these fixtures.

Of the 45, Sky Sports – who have paid more than £1.1billion a season for broadcasting rights, will show 32 games and BT Sport will show eight games, this leaves five left over which could be picked up by either the BBC or Amazon Prime.

Were the BBC to secure a deal to show these fixtures, this would be the first time ever the public service broadcaster will show the Premier League.

Specifically, matches that have fears of fans gathering and turning violent have been marked as free-to-air matches.

Broadcasting industry insiders and government officials have confirmed that giving the BBC free matches to air is “very much on the table”.

This could be the first time in the Premier League’s history that the BBC have been allowed to show live matches, while Amazon are also looking into to screen the games for Prime subscribers.