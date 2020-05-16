Borussia Dortmund take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga this afternoon from 14:30GMT: If you want to watch Dortmund v Schalke here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Dortmund v Schalke Live Stream

What Time does Borussia Dortmund v Schalke kickoff?

The match kicks off at 14:30 on Saturday 16th May 2020.

Where is Dortmund v Schalke being played?

The match is being played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany.

After what feels like an eternity football is back this weekend with the return of the Bundesliga, albeit behind closed doors. Which looks to be the plan for the remainder of the season and beyond. But let’s not dwell on that for too long though.

9 games take place across the weekend with the Revierderby between title chasing Dortmund and fierce rivals Schalke headlining.

Dortmund sit four points behind leaders Bayern with nine games remaining. Seven wins from their last eight league games has seen them keep up the pressure on the reining champions.

Sancho, Hazard and Haaland have been impossible to stop at times, averaging over 3 goals per game in their last eight Bundesliga fixtures. They’re 9/2 to score over 3.5 goals. At the other end they’ve been solid too, recording four clean sheets in six. It’s 15/8 for Dortmund to win to nil.

Schalke lead a cluster of teams in the race for a Europa League spot, despite winning just one of their last ten Bundesliga games. Their form in 2020 has been truly awful. They’ve failed to score in each of their four away games this year, and will have to be at their very best if they’re to end that streak on Saturday.

Die Knappen, though, will be confident of getting a result at The Westfalenstadion having lost just one of their last eight against Dortmund. Last season’s trip to Signal Iduna Park ended 4-2 to the visitors. It’s 175/1 for a repeat scoreline and 9/1 for over 5.5 goals in the game.

Each of Schalke’s away wins this season have all produced over 2.5 goals. Schalke to win and over 2.5 goals is 17/2.

Erling Haaland will be looking to add to his tally of 12 goals in 11 games in all competitions. The kid is freakishly good and has has been in ridiculous form this season. He’s 14/5 to open the scoring and 4/1 to score two or more. Definitely worth a quid or two.

Dortmund head into the game as 8/15 favourites, the draw is 7/2 while Schalke are 11/2 to secure a much needed three points..

