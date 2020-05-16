Bundesliga: Key guide as German football returns as coronavirus lockdown eased, how to watch live games

Football-starved fans will be delighted to see the Bundesliga return this weekend, with a full slate of games and all of which are set to be shown live on TV in the UK.

The German top flight becomes the first major European league to restart, two months on after the majority of campaigns were ground to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE MORE: £100m+ rated star urged to snub Man Utd and join Liverpool instead as Klopp advised to swoop

Naturally, this will lead to a big boost in viewing figures as German fans will no doubt tune in, but large parts of the rest of the world will also be eager to welcome in the return of live football.

So, what’s there to look out for?

The Revierderby to kick things off

Borussia Dortmund take on Schalke in one of the most fierce rivalries in the Bundesliga, with the two clubs undoubtedly desperate to get one over the other to mark a successful return of football and so this is certainly the game to watch for those perhaps new to the league.

Naturally, with the games being played behind closed doors the game will lose a key component of what makes it so special, but nonetheless, there is certainly enough talent on both sides of the pitch to ensure that this could be an ideal way to usher football back into our lives.

The title race

As things stand, Bayern Munich lead the way with a four-point cushion over Borussia Dortmund, although RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach are in contention too as they’re just a point and two points further back respectively.

While that sets up a fascinating title race between now and the end of the season, it’s also a great tussle for the Champions League spots with Bayer Leverkusen in the mix too.

With nine games to go, anything could happen still…

The relegation battle

It’s looking pretty bleak for Paderborn as they’re 10 points adrift of safety, while Werder Bremen’s record 56 seasons in the Bundesliga is under serious threat as they sit second from bottom and eight points off safety, although they have a game in hand.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are currently in the playoff spot with Mainz, Augsburg and Hertha Berlin still in trouble and so there is equally as much to play for at the wrong end of the table.

Star names to watch

There’s ultimately an endless list of talent in the Bundesliga, with the usual suspects of Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus still going strong.

However, from Timo Werner to Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz along with Erling Haaland and countless other young talents making a big breakthrough and attracting plenty of attention from around Europe, there are a number of top players to look out for this weekend and particularly if your club is linked with them.

How to watch on TV/online

As seen in their tweet below, BT Sport have every Bundesliga game live this weekend in the UK, and that can either be watched on TV or online in a real treat for fans.

The Bundesliga is most certainly back, and while it may not be in its usual surroundings and circumstances, there is bound to be more than enough drama on the pitch to keep us entertained as the other major leagues watch on and plan their own comebacks.