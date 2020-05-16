Real Madrid’s on-loan Arsenal player Dani Ceballos reckons that his Real teammate Gareth Bale is better suited to the Premier League than La Liga, according to a report in the Sun.

Bale is far from a favourite under Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, however, his teammate Ceballos reckons the Welsh winger has done enough for Real Madrid.

The Sun report that both Manchester United and Newcastle have been linked with the superstar, with the latter perhaps eyeing a marquee signing once their mega-rich potential new owners are appointed.

The Welshman has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Ceballos was quick to point that out in a recent interview.

Bale’s sensational performances with Spurs earned him the marquee move to Madrid in the first place, so Ceballos’ comments make perfect sense.

Speaking about Bale to Marca, as quoted in the Sun, Ceballos said:

“The Premier League is a league that suits him quite well, but he’s an important player for Real Madrid. Let’s not forget everything he has given the club.”

“Whoever does not trust him has to put on the Champions League finals. He has given enough to the club.”

The Welshman Bale continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League just like in numerous previous transfer windows but remains a Real Madrid player.

However, the Sun report reckons that Real will want to part with the Welsh winger either for a substantial transfer fee or for free when his contract expires, to balance their wage books and finance a move for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, Bale’s contribution to Real Madrid in his time in Spain is certainly noteworthy and the Ceballos’ comments come as no surprise given the Welshman’s quality and accolades.