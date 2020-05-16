Chelsea still pushing to land top-class ace with Lampard eager to secure key signing

Chelsea are reportedly still in the hunt for Napoli forward Dries Mertens amid reports that he may be edging closer to a switch to Inter this summer.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with the Serie A giants, scoring 121 goals and providing 73 assists in 311 appearances for the club.

That tally is enough to make him the joint all-time top goalscorer in the Partenopei’s history, and so while he’ll hope to move clear at the top if or when the Serie A season resumes, he faces an uncertain future as his current contract is set to expire this summer.

As per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, earlier this week, it had been suggested that the Belgian international was closing in on a move to Inter as documents were being exchanged, although Chelsea were specifically noted in that report as being an interested party while it was suggested that their hopes weren’t entirely over just yet.

Now, Goal Italy report that the Blues are not giving up on Mertens and it’s specifically noted that Lampard is particularly keen to take him to west London to strengthen his attacking options ahead of next season.

Further, it’s suggested that Jorginho could play a key role in the matter as his friendship with the Belgian forward could help convince him to snub Inter and choose Chelsea instead as the pair enjoyed a great stint together in Naples before the midfielder moved to England two years ago.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian all set to see their respective contracts expire this summer, Lampard may well be in need of attacking reinforcements and if he can land the signature of a player with the experience and quality of Mertens who can help fill that void while arriving on a free transfer, it’s unsurprising that the report above suggests that the Chelsea boss is keen to snap him up and isn’t giving up just yet.