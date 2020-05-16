Chelsea are reportedly set to be active in the transfer window this summer, and it could start with a string of exits from the club as Frank Lampard stamps his mark on the squad.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it could have a negative knock-on effect for clubs looking to spend money this summer to improve their respective squads.

Time will tell if that applies to Chelsea, but given their inactivity last summer and a quiet January transfer window, Lampard will surely be eager to bring in reinforcements ahead of next season to add to Hakim Ziyech who is already on his way.

According to ESPN, up to five players could be set to be axed this summer to not only make space in the squad but also to raise additional funds as it’s claimed Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Michy Batshuayi and Davide Zappacosta could all be on their way out.

Further, with Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro set to see their contracts expires this summer, it remains to be seen if that figure goes up to eight in total which would also result in a major saving on wages.

Importantly, it’s added that Chelsea aren’t expected to green light exits for N’Golo Kante or Jorginho, and so it remains to be seen if that midfield duo stay at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, with so many exits and the need to improve anyway, Jadon Sancho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Timo Werner are touted as three possible options to bolster the attack, while Ben Chilwell is specifically touted as an option for left-back and Moussa Dembele is another to add more firepower alongside Tammy Abraham.

One of that attacking trio coupled with Chilwell and Dembele would address three obvious voids left by the exits touted above, and so Chelsea may well be cutting quantity for quality this summer to combine with the young stars coming through under Lampard’s stewardship.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Lampard to boast an improved squad next season, but it sets up a fascinating summer transfer window as we wait to find out.