Four crucial reasons why Timo Werner is ready to snub rivals and prioritise Liverpool move

Liverpool were handed a reported boost on Saturday as it was claimed that Timo Werner will wait to seal a move to Anfield and is prepared to stay with RB Leipzig for another season.

The 24-year-old is currently preparing for the return of the Bundesliga this weekend, as he looks to continue what has been a stunning campaign thus far.

Werner has scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 games so far this season, as he has emerged as a prolific presence for both club and country having bagged 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany too.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he is a wanted man, and as per the Metro, via the Athletic, it’s reported that he is ready to snub rival offers and wait it out for a move to Liverpool even if it means staying at Leipzig for another season as spending could be limited at Anfield this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s suggested that there are four main reasons as to why he is adopting that approach. From the positive influence that Jurgen Klopp could have on his career to the quality of the Liverpool squad, their playing style which is similar to that of Leipzig’s and the positive environment and culture being built by Klopp at Anfield, it all combines to reach the conclusion touted for Werner.

Ultimately, given their success last season and as they’re on the verge of wrapping up the Premier League title this year, Werner won’t be alone in wanting to seal a move to Merseyside as Liverpool and Klopp look to be in a position now to build sustained success at the club if they plan it right.

Perhaps the battle for playing time and a starting berth might have been a factor that went against the Reds, but the report suggests he isn’t overawed by that possible challenge in going up against the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

With that in mind, there is a lot to like about this situation for Liverpool fans, and they’ll hope that they can welcome Werner to the club sooner rather than later, with the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea and Barcelona set to be left disappointed.