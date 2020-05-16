Barcelona have been handed a boost as Sergi Roberto has insisted that he is both physically and mentally well after returning to training following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 28-year-old missed the last two games prior to the suspension of the campaign with a muscle injury, and so not being able to receive treatment as normal and attend the club’s training facilities may well have complicated his recovery.

Further, after almost two months of being in lockdown, players may well have been lacking some sharpness as they gradually resume training, but Roberto has offered a positive update on his own condition.

“Well, physically and mentally I am very well,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “During this time at home I have tried to train as much as possible. The coaching staff sent us the work that we had to do at home every day because we also did not know when we were going to return and we had to be 100% by the time we returned. The training sessions are very good and I think we are all feeling good.

“We are entering little by little, because almost two months ago we did not run on the field and touch the ball. Little by little we are entering the dynamics of harder training sessions.”

Sergi Roberto has played a key role for the Catalan giants so far this season, making 29 appearances across all competitions with his versatility offering them an option both in midfield and at right back.

In turn, coach Quique Setien will no doubt be delighted to have him back in the mix and potentially ready for selection when there is official word on when the season will resume.

As per the Guardian, the plan for La Liga is to resume in mid-June, giving players enough time to work on their fitness and sharpness in training to prepare for a return to action.

Based on the Spaniard’s comments above, it sounds as though he will be back in the fold by the time that happens, with his injury knock behind him as he works to reach full fitness again.