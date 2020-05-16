According to the Athletic (subscription required), Timo Werner’s release clause for this summer’s transfer window stands at €60m (£53.6m).

The Athletic claim that the Germany international’s desire is to either join Liverpool in the next transfer window or stay with Leipzig for another year.

The 24-year-old is willing to shun the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea in favour of a move to the Anfield outfit.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein also reports that Werner’s release clause is dropped every year, the ace’s current contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2023.

Next summer, the lightning-fast forward’s clause drops to €40m (£35.7m), in the 2022 summer window this drops to a cut-price €25m.

It’s added that the release clauses in the ace’s contract are active from the start of each summer transfer window until June 15. These clauses aren’t active in winter transfer window.

Werner has been prolific for a Leipzig side that have emerged as title contenders to Bayern Munich at times this season, the ace has scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

There’s no doubting that Werner has been one of Europe’s top strikers over the last couple of years, the rapid centre-forward seems as though he’s ready to test himself for a bigger club in perhaps a more competitive league.

Werner could be a perfect fit for a Liverpool side that are vicious on the counter-attack, the ace’s style could be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s system.