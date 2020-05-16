Juventus are reportedly keen on reaching agreements on two deals with Chelsea this summer involving Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri.

As they remain in contention for the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and Champions League as things stand, it has been a decent debut campaign for Maurizio Sarri at the helm in Turin thus far.

That said, they haven’t always convinced and that is reflected in the fact that all three of those trophies mentioned above are in the balance as they lead Lazio by just a point with 12 games to go, they trail Lyon in their round-of-16 tie and are level at 1-1 with AC Milan in their Coppa semi-final tie.

In turn, it would be no surprise if they looked to strengthen the squad where possible this summer to try and stay ahead of the pack, and Calciomercato report that they have their sights set on a potential double deal with Chelsea.

The report in fact is written by respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, and it’s suggested that a swap deal involving Jorginho and Miralem Pjanic is on the table, with the Italian international said to be ready to return to Italy. However, it’s added that both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Pjanic and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for a switch to Chelsea to happen.

Meanwhile, it’s also reported that Juventus are continuing to push for Emerson, although it’s noted that Chelsea have demanded €40m for the left-back since January and so either another exchange deal or a reduced valuation will be needed for Juve to do business.

As noted by the Express, Chelsea are said to have their sights set on Ben Chilwell this summer, and so offloading Emerson to raise funds and make space in the squad could be a smart move.

Whether or not Juve can agree on terms for Emerson though is still up in the air, while Calciomercato add that Inter are also keen as Antonio Conte eyes a reunion and so the situation is seemingly still fairly complicated with Juve looking to do business with Chelsea this summer.