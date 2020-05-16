Lampard offers update on Chelsea stars with contracts expiring this summer

Frank Lampard reveals that he wants to keep Brazilian winger Willian at the club until at least the end of the season, according to a report in the Mirror.

Willian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge with Arsenal and Tottenham emerging as potential destinations for the veteran attacker.

As per the Metro, Chelsea could lose more than one winger this summer, with Pedro’s contract also expiring.

Olivier Giroud was also in the same boat but the Mirror report that the Blues have triggered an option to extend the target-man’s deal by a year.

The 31-year-old Brazilian wants a two-year extension to his current contract but as per reports, Chelsea are willing to offer the winger only a one-year extension to his current deal, as it stands.

Speaking about Willian and other players whose contracts are expiring at Chelsea, Lampard said:

“It is still uncertain if and when play will get underway. We have big players [out of contract] so that’s something I’m obviously looking at very carefully,”

“The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club.”

“Of course they’ll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they’re going to have to make sure they’re alright.”

“So it’s going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.”

“I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we’ll have to see how that works.”

With a host of players’ contracts expiring on 30th June, Premier League clubs have voted in favour of short term extensions for players who would otherwise leave on the 30th of June.

However, as it stands Willian is only contracted to Chelsea until June and it remains to be seen whether any agreement between the club and player is reached before the player becomes a free agent.