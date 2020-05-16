Liverpool star admits captain Jordan Henderson can be ‘annoying’ but it’s for the best

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has spoken out about club captain Jordan Henderson in a recent interview as reported in Goal.

The Liverpool captain Henderson has won several plaudits for the club’s resurgence in recent times which has seen Jurgen Klopp’s Reds win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The club are also on course for their first Premier League title, holding a 25-point lead at the top of the table, Henderson being ever-present for the Reds has been a massive factor to their success.

Speaking about his teammate and captain Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum said:

“I’ve played with a few players who have great leadership, I have to say Kevin Strootman and Jordan Henderson were, I think, above the other ones.”

“Mark Van Bommel was also a good leader and a good captain, but out of the three of them, I have to choose Henderson.”

“It can be annoying [when he is motivating players on the pitch], but if you think about why he’s doing it, it’s only to help you as a person and the team so if you think about it in that way, you always appreciate it so we are really happy with the way Henderson is.”

It’s certain that Henderson has contributed significantly in the dressing room and behind the scenes, as well as arguably his best ever on-pitch performances for the Reds this season.

Wijnaldum’s comments about the England international come as no surprise given his level of commitment to achieving success with the club.

Liverpool need just six points from their remaining Premier League games to secure their first league title in 30 years, of course proceedings resuming all depends on the state of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.