Liverpool star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reserved specific praise for Liverpool stalwart James Milner, according to a report in Goal.

Wijnaldum was quick to heap praise on former England international Milner who has impressed the Dutchman with his ‘non-stop’ approach.

The 34-year-old Milner is well known for his work rate, industry and work ethic and Wijnaldum’s latest comments further highlight what a tough competitor the Liverpool veteran is.

Speaking about Milner to Goal, Wijnaldum said:



“His engine is unbelievable. I see it in the games and in training, the way he plays and how fit he is. I hope I can reach that level too.”

“He’s non-stop, I have to say when you play against him, it’s really tough because Milner is the type of player who will never stop giving everything,”

“So you always have to be 100 per cent concentrated and have to give every time 100 per cent otherwise you will lose from him. He’s a really tough competitor.”

Milner has remained in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad despite his advancing age and the former Manchester City player has shown consistency in performances for the Reds despite being 34 years old.

Milner won the Premier League twice with Man City when he played for the Citizens and is looking at picking up his next Premier League title, this time as a Liverpool player.

The Reds look destined to lift their first league title in over 30 years whenever – and if, it’s deemed safe for the Premier League to return amid the Coronavirus pandemic.