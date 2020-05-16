Liverpool transfer news: Major boost for £52m target, double swoop for exciting Brazilian duo touted

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost courtesy of Timo Werner, as the Reds continue to be linked with new signings to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Merseyside giants boast one of the best squads in Europe already, but as they look to try and enjoy a sustained period of success, they’ll undoubtedly hope to continue to improve where possible.

Having landed the Champions League last season and with the Premier League title in their sights this year if or when the current campaign gets back underway, Klopp is seemingly in a great position to target key pieces rather than have to try and strengthen across the board while also perhaps planning for the future too.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have been handed a major boost by Werner, as the RB Leipzig forward is said to want to either join them this summer or he will stay with the Bundesliga outfit for another year, thus ruling out a move anywhere else.

The prolific German ace is said to have a £52m release clause in his current contract, as per the Guardian, and so with a clear preference to move to Anfield, that will be music to the ears of Klopp and all concerned if the financial picture doesn’t allow them to make their move this summer.

Meanwhile, Leipzig took an apparent cheeky dig at the Reds on Twitter, as while they suggested that their interest in Werner was a reason for their fans to support the club as the Bundesliga gets set to return, they added: ‘#YoullNeverWalkHimHome’.

Elsewhere, Tuttomercatoweb note that Liverpool are ready to swoop if a move to Barcelona doesn’t materialise for Gustavo Maia, as the Catalan giants have an option to sign him outright for around €4m before mid-July.

It’s suggested that if they opt against exercising that option, the Reds will be on hand to make their move.

He isn’t the only top young Brazilian talent that they’re eyeing either, as the Mirror report that Talles Magno is also on their transfer radar, with the 17-year-old tipped for a big future after earning rave reviews.

The report adds that with Klopp perhaps looking to long-term solutions at lower prices, Magno could fit the bill to strengthen his attacking options, while he of course has plenty of quality and experience in that department already with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leading the line for his side for the foreseeable future.