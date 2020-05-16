Man United star urges Solskjaer to sign more players from this country

Manchester United midfielder Fred has urged his boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign more Brazilians, according to a report in the Mirror.

Fred has been ever-present for United this season making 39 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions while scoring two goals.

Man United boss Solskjaer is keen to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window, while also prioritising young home-grown talent.

However, Fred has suggested that signing more Brazilians could ‘help’ the Old Trafford outfit.

Speaking about United’s potential transfers to sign Brazilians, as cited in the Mirror, Fred said:

“It would be cool to have more Brazilians on the team. Not much, we don’t need many. I’m kidding. But it’s always good to have Brazilians here to help.”

“Everyone knows the qualities that we Brazilians have, and it’d be very good if some players arrive to fill the squad, to help here.”

Andreas Pereira is the only other Brazilian apart from Fred currently on Manchester United’s books and the midfielder’s comments could prompt Red Devils boss Solskjaer to consider recruiting some fresh talent from the South American country.

However, Man United don’t have a long history of Brazilian players who have played for the club.

Kleberson, Anderson and Da Silva twins Fabio and Rafael, are the only other Brazilian players to have played for Manchester United at Old Trafford.