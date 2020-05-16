Man Utd have reportedly taken care of some internal business this week with a new contract for one of their young stars, while a double swoop could be on the cards.

The Red Devils impressed prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on a fine run of form as they remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League.

SEE MORE: Man United know who they want if Sancho deal doesn’t complete

In turn, they’ll hope to pick up from where they left off when the campaign gets back underway, but it seems as though their long-term planning at Old Trafford hasn’t stopped.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Charlie Wellens has signed a professional contract with the club as the 17-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

It’s a big moment for the youngster, and so it remains to be seen if he can now kick on and prove that he deserves a long-term future at Man Utd and is capable of making a big impression at senior level if he can secure a breakthrough under Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, United are also said to be pursuing Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe, in a double swoop on Birmingham City which could cost them up to £50m, as per the Sun.

Jobe only recently turned 15, but much like his brother, it seems as though the pair have been tipped for a bright future and so the Red Devils could move to take them both to Old Trafford.

It’s added that while Jude could cost around £30m, Man Utd are ready to pay up to £50m to fend off the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and perhaps agreeing to sign his brother too could help them emerge as the favourites for Bellingham this summer.

Elsewhere, the Mirror report that Man Utd and Wolves have been told that they’ll have to splash out £88m to sign Benfica star Carlos Vinicius, which is the value of the Brazilian striker’s release clause.

The 25-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 12 assists in 36 appearances so far this season, and while that is certainly impressive, it’s questionable if any club is willing to pay that kind of money for him this summer.