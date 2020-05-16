It’s still not clear if the takeover of Newcastle United will actually go through, but it could result in a serious role reversal for the club.

We’re used to most other Premier League clubs throwing money around while Newcastle stay quiet and look for bargains, but we could see a situation where they become the big spenders.

They’ve been linked with some huge names in recent weeks, but a report from The Sun has indicated they are in talks with Inter Milan over the potential signing of Valentino Lazaro.

The state that the Austrian wing back would cost around £21m, and he would be the first signing for the new regime if they do take over.

You could argue that the fans may have been hoping for a bigger name to increase their excitement levels, but the Inter player has shown some promise since joining on loan in January.

He’s only been able to play in five games due to the shutdown, but he can play anywhere on the right hand side and could be a useful member of the squad going forward.

It seems the main sticking point just now revolves around the structure of the deal, but the fans will be hoping this is the first of many moves this Summer.