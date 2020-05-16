‘Sounds like a dream for a reason’ – Ex-Man Utd star casts major doubt over club landing prolific signing

Former Man Utd ace Paul Ince has revealed that he has major doubts over a potential move to Old Trafford for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

Kane has been a fundamental figure for Spurs for several years now, leading the line with a prolific goalscoring record and as club captain, while he’s also taken on the armband for England too.

Injuries have blighted his campaign this year but he’s still managed bag 17 goals in just 25 games, and he sparked speculation a while back after suggesting that he wouldn’t stay at Tottenham for the sake of it if they weren’t moving in the right direction to compete for major trophies.

That led to rumours of an exit and possible interest from Man Utd, but Ince isn’t convinced that a move to Old Trafford is a realistic possibility as he explains below.

“I cannot see Harry Kane to Manchester United happening. I can see him going, yes, and wanting to leave Tottenham, but not to join United,” he is quoted as saying by the Metro. “What people are forgetting is that United have got Marcus Rashford up front. He’s always wanted to play up front, but what you need to remember is he can also play off the left-hand side, as we’ve seen from plenty of his goals this season.

‘Plus, between him and Anthony Martial, Kane coming in would also bring some competition to the side. There’s always been a sense of competition at United, and it would be nice to see that back again, players fighting for their places.

“So if you’re looking at Rashford left, Kane centre and Jadon Sancho on the right, it sounds pretty nice doesn’t it? But it probably sounds like a dream for a reason, it is a dream.

“Don’t get me wrong, if, and it’s a big if, United can get Kane, and he fancies the move, surely you’re going to go for him. You’d be absolutely daft not to. If you can get him, then you have to go and get him, but I can’t see it being the case.

“However if he’s on the market then if you’ve got to at least have a go at getting him, if you’re United. You’re taking a completely complete, proven player. He’s only going to get better and better. He’s a guarantee.”

It’s arguably a fair assessment of the situation as while Sancho would seemingly slot in a lot easier on the right alongside Rashford and Martial, United may give themselves a major headache if they have Kane and that duo vying for a starting place as they will all feel as though they should be the first names on the teamsheet.

Such is his quality, track record and the potential impact he could make though, it’s difficult to dismiss the idea entirely, assuming that he can be prised away from Spurs.

In turn, it sets up an intriguing situation for Solskjaer and Man Utd, but Ince isn’t expecting Kane to arrive any time soon as he doesn’t see the pieces fitting.