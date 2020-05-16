Video: Arsenal ace Jordi Osei-Tutu scores with lovely finish for loan club Bochum

In the 34th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga 2 encounter between VFL Bochum and Heidenheim, Arsenal ace Jordi Osei-Tutu has bagged a tidy goal for his loan club Bochum.

The 21-year-old, who has primarily been used as a right-back in his career, is playing as a winger for Bochum this afternoon.

After a low cross into the box was deflected off of a Heidenheim defender and into his path, Osei-Tutu remained composed whilst crowded by a couple of defenders, before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a superb finish.

Take a look at the tidy finish below:

Pictures from Bundesliga 2.

More Stories / Latest News Borussia Dortmund v Schalke Live Stream : How to Watch Return of football from Signal Iduna Park Mystery Premier League star broke lockdown rules as he flew to Paris and partied in French capital claims report Four crucial reasons why Timo Werner is ready to snub rivals and prioritise Liverpool move

Osei-Tutu has found himself as more of a winger for Bochum recently, the ace’s goal this afternoon is his third of the season from 13 Bundesliga 2 outings.

Arsenal fans should try to keep a close eye on players like Osei-Tutu and also Konstantinos Mavropanos, who will both be in action in Bundesliga 2.

This will tick over Gooners until football in England resumes, whenever that is deemed safe to do so.