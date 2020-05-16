Video: Barcelona’s Todibo tells Erling Haaland ‘f**k your Grandmother’ during clash

Some football fans will be left shocked when they see that Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, on loan at Schalke, made this remark to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this afternoon.

Just moments before Haaland opened the scoring in the hotly-anticipated encounter – the headlining tie from the Bundesliga’s first weekend of action after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Todibo appeared to tell Haaland ‘go f**k your Grandmother’ in French.

This came just a few minutes before Haaland gave Lucien Favre’s side the lead with a brilliant finish following a superb team move.

Due to no fans being attendance in order to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, the pitch-side microphones picked up the encounter.

Take a look at the incident below:

No fans = we hear everything. Jean-Clair Todibo to Erling Braut Haaland moments before the Norwegian scored: “Go **** your grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/3Xy1il6HH5 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 16, 2020

Todibo qui lâche un "baise ta grand mère" a haaland ?? la réaction d'haaland ma fumé pic.twitter.com/RUE2vbZfTz — LSSN (@lssnshrgn) May 16, 2020

More Stories / Latest News ‘Masterstroke’ – Chiellini on Sergio Ramos’ challenge on Mo Salah in the UCL final Video: Raphael Guerreiro’s lovely outside-foot goal for Dortmund vs Schalke Video: Thorgan Hazard scores with wonderful finish for Dortmund vs Schalke

With microphones picking up this incident, we wonder if Todibo will face any action from the Bundesliga for this uncalled for remark.

Given Haaland smiling whilst Todibo vented at him in French, we assume that the Norwegian Haaland didn’t understand what was being said.