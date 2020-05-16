Video: Dortmund’s Guerreiro punishes Schalke keeper’s blunder with fine finish

Just minutes before halftime in this afternoon’s massive derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, Markus Schubert made a costly error which led to BVB extending their lead.

The 21-year-old struggled to clear the ball effectively after being pressed by Erling Haaland, the stopper’s woeful effort was picked up on the halfway by Mahmoud Dahoud.

The Dortmund midfielder than laid the ball off to Julian Brandt and the Germany international bagged his second assist of the game by slotting on the overlapping Raphael Guerreiro.

Guerreiro skipped into the box before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a superb finish.

Take a look at the versatile star’s brilliant finish below:

What was the Keeper doing?! Raphaël Guerreiro punishes a sloppy clearance with a fine finish ?#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/sWxTLvFdxU — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Erling Haaland’s awkward celebration after breaking deadlock for Dortmund vs Schalke Video: Erling Haaland scores for Dortmund vs Schalke after silky team move Why Jadon Sancho is on bench while Dortmund suffer late injury blow with six stars now sidelined

Schalke stopper Markus Schubert couldn’t help but cover his face in shock after his costly error, it came right on the brink of halftime as well – Schalke will find it extremely difficult to get back in the derby now.