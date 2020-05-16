Video: Erling Haaland scores for Dortmund vs Schalke after silky team move

It’s taken 28 minutes for prolific striker Erling Haaland to score the Bundesliga’s first goal in Dortmund’s first game since the German top-flight was resumed after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 19-year-old’s opener comes in a hotly-contested tie against Dortmund’s rivals Schalke, Lucien Favre’s side took the lead after a stunning team move.

Germany international Julien Brandt sparked the move with a lovely flick into Thorgan Hazard’s path, the Belgian playmaker then drilled a low cross into the centre of the box.

Haaland’s instincts found himself between Schalke’s two defenders and he slotted the ball into the back of the net with an effortless finish.

Take a look at the Norwegian talent’s fine finish below, courtesy of BT Sport:

OH HOW WE'VE MISSED THIS GAME ? Erling Braut Håland opens the scoring (of course he does) in fine style!#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/Th44Yp5rhJ — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

Dortmund play some lovely attacking football, they’re one of the best clubs in the world for young attacking talents to flourish.