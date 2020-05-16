Video: Man United target Alassane Plea scores 36 seconds into clash vs Frankfurt

Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea has managed to get on the scoresheet just 36 seconds into his side’s Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 27-year-old showed his superb natural scoring ability by drilling the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful first-time finish, despite being off balance and at a tight angle.

According to the Metro via Sky Germany, Manchester United have opened talks with Plea’s entourage in an effort to sign the ace this summer. Plea is valued at €24m (£21m) by the German outfit.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s unusual finish below:

We're SO glad it's back… Borussia Mönchengladbach bag the lead in just 37 seconds ?#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/KFPLuE41NC — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

The France international has been very impressive this season, with today’s early strike making it nine goals and seven assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances.