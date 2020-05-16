Menu

Video: Marcus Thuram pulls off Fortnite dance to celebrate goal vs Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfut
In the 6th minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt, Marcus Thuram hit the back of the net to make it 2-0 to his side.

Marcus is the son of French legend Lillian Thuram, who won a staggering 142 caps for the national team, winning the World Cup and Euros, as well as a plethora of honours at club level during his career.

Marcus tapped the ball into the back of the net after some fine work by tricky attacker Ramy Bensebaini.

Thuram then dusted off a popular Fortnite dance to celebrate his goal for the German outfit.

Manchester United target Alassane Plea gave Monchengladbach the lead just 36 seconds into this evening’s clash, take a look at the brilliant finish here.

Take a look at the former France Under-21s ace’s strike below, courtesy of Fox Soccer and Movistar:

Nothing like using a dance from one of the world’s most popular games to celebrate hitting the back of the net.

