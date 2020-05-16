Menu

Video: Raphael Guerreiro’s lovely outside-foot goal for Dortmund vs Schalke

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

In the 62nd minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga headlining clash between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Raphael Guerreiro bagged his second goal of the afternoon to make it 4-0.

Guerreiro sparked the move himself by charging forward before playing a lovely one-two with Julian Brandt (bagging his third assist of the day), the Portugal international maintained his balance just enough to poke the ball into the back of the net with a tidy outside-foot finish from close range.

Guerreiro showed his clinical finishing ability earlier after punishing Schalke’s goalkeeper for his horrific blunder to make it 2-0, take a look at that goal here.

Take a look at the versatile ace’s second of the game below, courtesy of BT Sport and Mola TV:

More Stories / Latest News

Guerreiro has now managed to score seven goals in just 21 Bundesliga appearances this season, despite the ace playing at left-back on a handful of occasions.

More Stories Julian Brandt Raphael Guerreiro