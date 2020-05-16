Video: Raphael Guerreiro’s lovely outside-foot goal for Dortmund vs Schalke

In the 62nd minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga headlining clash between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Raphael Guerreiro bagged his second goal of the afternoon to make it 4-0.

Guerreiro sparked the move himself by charging forward before playing a lovely one-two with Julian Brandt (bagging his third assist of the day), the Portugal international maintained his balance just enough to poke the ball into the back of the net with a tidy outside-foot finish from close range.

Guerreiro showed his clinical finishing ability earlier after punishing Schalke’s goalkeeper for his horrific blunder to make it 2-0, take a look at that goal here.

Take a look at the versatile ace’s second of the game below, courtesy of BT Sport and Mola TV:

Guerreiro with an electric finish to keep pouring it on for Dortmund (-200)

pic.twitter.com/P41sf9oGF1 — Barstool Bets (@barstoolbets) May 16, 2020

Berawal dari serangan di sisi kiri, Raphael Guerreiro kembali mencatatkan namanya di papan skor dengan mencetak gol berkat kerjasama satu-dua dengan Erling Haaland. Dortmund kini memimpin 4-0. Game over untuk Schalke?https://t.co/YK7CRmhPgc#BundesligaSSTV pic.twitter.com/RluLvaM35B — SuperSoccer TV (@my_supersoccer) May 16, 2020

Guerreiro has now managed to score seven goals in just 21 Bundesliga appearances this season, despite the ace playing at left-back on a handful of occasions.