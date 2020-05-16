Video: RB Leipzig ace Ademola Lookman blasts ball into cameraman’s head

With no fans present in this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Freiburg, one unlucky cameraman somehow managed to be struck in the head by a wayward shot.
Leipzig ace Ademola Lookman’s wild effort from outside the box struck the unsuspecting cameraman in the back of the head.
The cameraman, who is doing a wonderful service by helping football get back onto our screens, was just one of few people dotted on the outskirts of the pitch.
Take a look at the unfortunate moment for the cameraman below:
There is nobody in stadium, yet the one dude who is, gets smacked by ball in the head while not looking ?????. pic.twitter.com/ZliX4W4GLG
— Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) May 16, 2020
Ademola Lookman with pinpoint accuracy pic.twitter.com/XdRrPT52ou
— David?? (@_UtdDavid) May 16, 2020
Lookman didn’t have much luck with hitting the target this afternoon as he also missed this glorious chance from close-range, fortunately for Lookman it didn’t prove to be too costly as Yussuf Poulsen bagged an equaliser for Leipzig in the 77th minute.