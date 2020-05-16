Menu

Video: RB Leipzig ace Ademola Lookman blasts ball into cameraman’s head

RB Leipzig
Posted by

With no fans present in this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Freiburg, one unlucky cameraman somehow managed to be struck in the head by a wayward shot.

Leipzig ace Ademola Lookman’s wild effort from outside the box struck the unsuspecting cameraman in the back of the head.

The cameraman, who is doing a wonderful service by helping football get back onto our screens, was just one of few people dotted on the outskirts of the pitch.

Take a look at the unfortunate moment for the cameraman below:

More Stories / Latest News

Lookman didn’t have much luck with hitting the target this afternoon as he also missed this glorious chance from close-range, fortunately for Lookman it didn’t prove to be too costly as Yussuf Poulsen bagged an equaliser for Leipzig in the 77th minute.

More Stories Ademola Lookman Poul