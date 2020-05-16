Video: Thorgan Hazard scores with wonderful finish for Dortmund vs Schalke

In the opening minutes of the second-half of today’s clash between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, BVB punished their rivals on the counter-attack.

Julian Brandt sparked the opportunity and then exchanged passes with talisman Erling Haaland, Brandt charged forward before slotting the ball across to Thorgan Hazard.

Eden’s younger brother showed his clinical nature by smashing the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Take a look at the Belgian international’s superb strike that rattled the net below:

If there's one positive we can take from no fans it's the sound of the ball hitting the back of the net. Case in point, Thorgan Hazard ? What a sound…#BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/2zIWsSvJVh — ?? Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

Lucien Favre’s side are so fluid in attack, this makes the Bundesliga giants one of the most exciting sides to watch in Europe.