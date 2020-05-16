Zidane still keen on swoop for Man Utd ace but two crucial obstacles tipped to scupper move

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly still wants the club to sign Man Utd’s Paul Pogba, but his eagerness isn’t shared by the Spanish giants.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 27-year-old, as he has been limited to just eight appearances across all competitions due to ongoing injury problems.

SEE MORE: Opinion: Real Madrid signing Erling Haaland would signal a complete tactical shift

Although he enjoyed a glittering spell at Juventus and won the World Cup with France in 2018, Pogba hasn’t quite been able to produce at the level he’s capable of on a consistent basis since returning to Man Utd in 2016.

That has led to constant question marks over his influence from certain pundits and seemingly never-ending transfer speculation over his future as seen with the Sun last week, and it doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon either.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, it’s claimed that Zidane is still keen on signing Pogba but there are two main issues with why a potential switch to Real Madrid is unlikely to happen.

In order to secure a move, an agreement on a transfer fee and personal terms is needed. The report suggests that Real Madrid are put off by Pogba’s asking price, which although may be reduced now from the €100m requested prior to the coronavirus pandemic, is still too high as they will only sign off on a swoop if it’s considered a bargain.

Meanwhile, it’s added that the French international’s wages at €17m-per-season are a major problem too as he would have to perhaps reduce his demands significantly.

A third issue is raised too over his attitude to certain things, and so when you combine all those factors together, it surely makes a move to the Bernabeu highly unlikely even if Zidane continues to push for it.

As for Man Utd and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they’ll surely want to see Pogba in action alongside Bruno Fernandes in a new-look midfield before making any decisions on his future, as he could yet flourish next to the Portuguese playmaker.

That said, his current contract expires in 2021, and although they have an option to extend for another 12 months, a decision on Pogba’s future may be needed sooner rather than later.