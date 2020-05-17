According to the Mirror via FC Inter News, Arsenal are amongst the top European sides that are interested in signing promising Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla.

The report adds that Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Everton are also keen on the centre-back, FC Inter News claim that the 20-year-old is valued at €30m (£27m).

It’s even added that all of these clubs have made enquires for the Albania international.

Kumbulla has made 18 appearances for Hellas Verona in Serie A this season, the youngster could be an even more attractive option for top clubs due to the fact that he’s also played in defensive midfield on a few occasions earlier in his career.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to bolster their defence, despite looking slightly more steady during the Spaniard’s early reign, the Gunners still aren’t convincing at the back and this has proved costly to them in recent years.

The north London outfit will be in more need of reinforcements at centre-back in the near future as experienced stars David Luiz and Sokratis are approaching the final years of their successful careers.