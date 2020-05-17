In what will surely be seen as a real coup for Jose Mourinho, one highly-rated youngster has decided to snub both Arsenal and Liverpool in preference for a move to Tottenham.
Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser is due to become a free agent on June 30, and the 26-year-old will then be free to negotiate with any club of his choosing.
The Daily Mirror note that the player is seeking a move to the north London giants, though he remains coveted by a number of other clubs.
Spurs, as well as most other clubs, will most likely have to look at swap deals or loans as the financial recovery post-coronavirus begins.
According to the Daily Mirror, the player provided 14 assists before the season was curtailed, and because Bournemouth have been unable to secure a deal with him, he can walk away from the south coast club for nothing this summer.
Eddie Howe’s loss could prove to be Mourinho’s gain, as the Portuguese looks to shape a squad capable of challenging for silverware in 2020/21.