Arsenal have been handed a huge transfer boost as the manager of Emmanuel Dennis has more or less cleared him to move this summer.

The talented 22-year-old forward is expected to cost around £22million and has also been linked with Newcastle and Wolves in recent times after impressing with current club Club Brugge.

Dennis could be a fine signing to improve Arsenal’s attack, especially as they risk losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Gooners will be pleased to see that Dennis’ manager Philippe Clement says “it’s time” for the player to move on.

“It is very likely that Dennis will leave. He can also count on a lot of interest. It is the time for him to take a new step,” Clement said.

Arsenal will hope they can now just see off competition for Dennis’ signature this summer.

Mikel Arteta has got off to a decent start to life at the Emirates Stadium but there’s no doubt he could do with a signing like this to boost his side’s hopes next season.