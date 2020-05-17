Although the La Liga season has yet to restart, it appears that Barcelona are already looking beyond the 2019/20 campaign as they start to identify their targets for the summer transfer window.

Lautaro Martinez is expected to join the Catalans, and his agent even suggested that it was ‘a very big possibility’ for his client, per an interview with Fox Sports Mexico and cited by The National.

However, Barcelona are keeping their options open.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic seriously affecting club finances, it may not now be possible for the La Liga giants to be able to afford the young Argentinian.

To that end, Don Balon believe they are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old also has admirers in the form of European champions, Liverpool, however, Sport 1 cited by the Daily Mirror suggest that Quique Setien’s side would be willing to offer up to three players to trump the Reds.

It would be a bold move by the Catalans, and shows they are at least exploring all options, rather than being caught out as they have been in previous windows when being unable to secure a top target.