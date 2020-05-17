Blow for Barcelona as Juventus will only accept one specific player in potential Pjanic swap deal

So much has been written about a potential swap deal between Juventus and Barcelona that there’s clearly something in it, but the sheer variety of names and figures show that nobody actually knows what’s going on.

Sport had earlier reported that Miralem Pjanic would be on his way to the Nou Camp, with Nelson Semedo going the other way as part of that deal.

They also stated that Barca would receive Mattia de Sciglio and some money in that deal which seemed like a phenomenal offer from their point of view, but it sounds like it won’t be happening.

A more recent report from Gianluca di Marzio has stated that Pjanic could still be on his way to Barca, but it has to be Brazilian midfielder Arthur who goes the other way.

He goes on to point out that this completely rules out the prospect of Semedo going to Juventus, but this also seems complicated.

The report goes on to say that Arthur hasn’t actually agreed to the move at this point, so the transfer is not close to going through just now.

It still feels like something could happen between the two clubs this Summer, but it’s anybody’s guess over which players or how much cash would be involved.