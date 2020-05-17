Blow for Liverpool and Arsenal as agent confirms his client is likely to move to Serie A

It’s never a great shock when an agent starts to tout his client around different leagues and clubs – it’s their way of trying to give the illusion that their client is attracting a lot of interest.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Liverpool were looking to land RB Salzburg’s Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai for around £26m, as they hoped to take advantage of the same relationship that saw them sign Takumi Minamino in January.

That report did confirm that they might face competition from Arsenal as well as a few other European sides, and it appears the player’s agent is now talking up a move to Italy:

Agente #Szoboszlai conferma a TMW che l’Italia può essere una soluzione per il futuro: “La serie A è una delle scelte più probabili”.

Il #Milan ci sta provando e vorrebbe uno sconto sul costo cartellino. Giovane di valore, molto apprezzato dai rossoneri. — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) May 17, 2020

The agent confirms that Serie A is one of the most likely choices for the player, with AC Milan being specifically named as a possible destination.

It’s worth pointing out that he goes on to say that Milan are trying to find a way to reduce the price tag, so it’s possible that they may not have the money to make this happen.

He’s only 19 so it’s not clear if he would be ready to step into the Arsenal or Liverpool midfield straight away, so if Milan really want him and plan to use him immediately then that might be the best move for him.