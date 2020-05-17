Chelsea midfielder Jorginho would be open to a move to Juventus to reunite with his former manager Maurizio Sarri, according to the Sun via Tuttosport.

Reports emerged last week that the Juventus boss was keen on bringing Jorginho to Turin in the summer transfer window to bolster his midfield and despite only having signed for Chelsea in 2018, Jorginho is open to a move to play under the manager he played for at Napoli and Chelsea.

The reports last week suggested the Juventus would offer Miralem Pjanic in exchange for Jorginho, according to the Guardian.

The Sun meanwhile state that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard prefers a midfield trio of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and young starlet Billy Gilmour as his preferred midfield three and is willing to offload Jorginho.

Juventus are reportedly not only interested in Jorginho, but also Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea and could swoop for both players according to Calciomercato.

However, the Sun report that Juventus will only make a move for Jorginho, who is valued at £63m if they miss out on their primary target Arthur of Barcelona.

If Sarri is priced out of a move for Arthur, he could test Chelsea’s resolve with a bid for Jorginho, according to the Sun report.

However, with a number of deals including player exchanges mooted by Juventus, it remains to be seen how the Turin club go about their transfer business and how Chelsea’s Jorginho and Emerson fit into the Italian club’s transfer plans in the summer.