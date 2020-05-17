Chelsea transfer news: Willian responds to Spurs links, Jorginho open to Juve switch, Morata sale could prompt Sancho bid

Chelsea’s summer transfer window could prove to be a busy one, with Blues boss Frank Lampard looking to strengthen his squad in key areas and keep hold of some of his important players.

The Mirror report that Chelsea winger Willian has rubbished reports linking him to a move to Spurs.

It had earlier been reported via the Sun that Willian was conducting talks with Jose Mourinho at Spurs, regarding a potential switch, with the player’s contract at Chelsea expiring on June 30th.

However, the 31-year-old Brazilian has quashed the rumours and has stated that they are false claims.

Responding to the news as cited in the Mirror, Willian said: “I haven’t had any contact with Mourinho recently.”

“Even now, I still haven’t left my house once. So when I saw the story about meeting with Jose it took me completely by surprise.

“I haven’t even spoken to him on the phone – and I haven’t met with him either, because I haven’t been out.

“So quite honestly, this story isn’t true.

“Obviously, I’ve got a good relationship with him and sometimes we exchange messages.

“But recently there has been nothing like that.”

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Jorginho is open to a move to Juventus to reunite with his former Napoli and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, according to the Sun via Tuttosport.

Reports last week suggested that Juventus were preparing a cash plus player exchange involving Miralem Pjanic for Jorginho as per the Guardian.

However, the report in the Sun reckons that Jorginho is open to moving to Juventus with Lampard’s preferred midfielder trio being N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Billy Gilmour.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been handed a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jandon Sancho with their sale of Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid.

The report states that the £48.5million cash injection from Morata’s sale to Atletico could provide as a base to fund a move for Sancho, according to the Sun.

The Blues have been linked with a host of names across Europe including Jadon Sancho and it remains to be seen as to how Chelsea go about their transfer business in the summer window with cash available for the Stamford Bridge outfit.