According to Goal, Liverpool have offered promising midfielder Pedro Chirivella a new five-year contract, the ace’s current deal is set to expire this summer.

Chirivella, who turns 23 years old next week, has been solid for the Reds when called into action in cup competitions due to Jurgen Klopp fielding heavily rotated sides.

Goal report that Nantes and Rangers are keen on the Spaniard, with Reds legend Steven Gerrard very impressed with Chirivella’s professionalism, training efforts and tactical awareness.

It’s added that Chirivella is yet to make a decision on the five-year offer made by Liverpool, the Reds are said to have appealed to his representatives with these terms due to the long-term security that it would offer the talent.

Liverpool have the chance to keep hold of the midfielder until whenever the season ends due to the Premier League voting in favour of short-term extensions for players whose contracts would have ended on June 30.

Chirivella has had little first-team opportunities since joining from Valencia as a highly-rated talent seven years ago, fortunately things have looked up for the ace this season.

The youngster, who is largely deployed as a defensive midfielder, has made six appearances across the FA and League Cup for the Reds this season.

He’s clearly highly thought of by the Merseyside outfit as he captained a young Reds side in a League Cup defeat to Aston Villa whilst the senior squad were across the world playing in the Club World Cup.

Chirivella has had loan spells at Go Ahead Eagles, Willem II and Extremadura in recent years.

He deserves the chance to get some first-team football under his belt at this stage of his career and now he faces a difficult decision due to Liverpool’s attractive contract offer.