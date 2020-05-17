Former Man United star tells Jadon Sancho that moving to Old Trafford could help him win this award

It used to feel like the Ballon d’Or was a nice accolade for a player to win after having an incredible season, but it wasn’t the main target.

Individualism has increased a lot in recent years – to the point you start to get the impression that certain players would accept not winning any trophies with their team as long as they collected individual honours.

You hope that your club doesn’t have anyone like that, but it’s hard to deny that winning the Ballon d’Or isn’t a big ambition.

Jadon Sancho is an exciting forward who certainly looks like he has the ability to become an elite player, and former Man United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has explained why he should move to Old Trafford.

His comments were reported by The Mirror, and it sounds like Hargreaves thinks this could be perfect for United and Sancho:

“Jadon will know his own game and has to find what’s best for him. But United have an ­exceptionally good group of young players coming through – and any top young player would want to be part of that.”

“I know Sancho is going to cost a lot of money, but you have a player who, ­potentially for the next decade, is going to be a unique player to watch.”

“Can he become a Ballon d’Or winner? Yes, because potentially he is off the charts. The impact he has had already has been quite astonishing”

The problem for United could be finding the money to actually make the move happen, but it would be interesting to see how it would work out.

United are starting to pick up and there’s a space in the attack for a talisman to come in and make a huge difference, while Sancho has shown he has the ability and the productivity to make a difference at the top level.