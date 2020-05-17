In what appears to be the briefest of returns to one of his former clubs, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to depart AC Milan in the summer.

After heading back to Europe at the end of the MLS season, and after a successful period with LA Galaxy, a move back to the Italian giants looked to be a football marriage made in heaven.

However, that’s about to end in divorce according to Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“He (Zlatan) called me a few days ago and we’ll see what he decides to do in the summer,” Mihajlovic told Serbian show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He certainly won’t remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he’ll join us or return to Sweden.”

The 38-year-old has played eight games for the rossoneri since his return, and might get the opportunity to double that tally should the Serie A season be completed without any problems, post-pandemic.

Whether he ends up in his homeland for a last big pay day before hanging up his boots for good is a moot point.

Beginning his career at Malmo, his statue there has been continuously defaced thanks to the knowledge that he has invested in rivals Hammarby. Therefore, a warm welcome may not be assured.

Mihajlovic will take Zlatan to Bologna if the player is interested, according to the Daily Mirror, and it will be a few weeks yet before we know whether he’s keen to take up any offer.