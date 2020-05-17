There can’t be too many players that haven’t felt the wrath of Roy Keane at one time or another, but Andy Goram has lifted the lid on why he wasn’t scared of the former Man United hard man.

The Scot had been drafted in because of injuries to goalkeepers, Raymond van der Gouw and Fabien Barthez, but he wasn’t afforded any sort of welcome by the fiery midfielder. Quite the opposite in fact.

“Shark’s eyes. Dead, devoid of emotion, glaring at me. No handshake. Welcome to Manchester United, Roy Keane-style,” Goram recalled in the Daily Mirror.

“The man who saw himself as the heartbeat of the Reds was giving me a message.

“He just looked right through me as an embarrassed Steve McClaren, who at the time was Ferguson’s No.2, tried to ­introduce the new on-loan keeper to his volcanic captain. From that second I knew there was no point in me ­making an effort with Keane.

“Roy had things that he stood by, things that framed his life, beliefs he clung to with a burning intensity. Well, I had mine.

“What he did to me on that first morning at work at the most famous football club in the world didn’t faze me. It didn’t send me scurrying into my shell. I just thought, ‘F*** it. He’s not going to stop me enjoying this’.

“Keane was a Celtic man, I was a Rangers man. He didn’t like me. End of story. Fair enough. After all, I’d done enough to make some Celtic fans dislike me in seven years at Ibrox. There was to be no handshake. Ever.

“The truth is we didn’t ­exchange a civil word in the three months I was at Old ­Trafford.”

If it was meant to scare Goram, it had the opposite effect, but he was soon put in the picture by Gary Neville, according to the Daily Mirror.

“I always prided myself on the accuracy of my kicking, on being able to pick out a player from a distance, and that day I half-volleyed a peach right on to (Luke) Chadwick’s foot,” Goram continued.

“The kid snatched at it and ballooned his volley over the bar. Suddenly, I was the target of a volley of abuse from Keane. ‘Hey you, give me the f*****g ball,’ he screamed.

“I replied, ‘What, do you get the ball just because you’re Roy Keane? F*** off’.

“The ­atmosphere was icy from that moment on, and on the way off the field Gary Neville collared me. ‘Goalie,’ he said, ‘we don’t talk to Roy like that down here. We just don’t’. It was a telling insight for me. Of course I respected Keane as a player, but I couldn’t have that.

“As far as I was concerned, the way he spoke to some of the players was bang out of order. Many of them at Old Trafford were clearly s**t-scared of him.”

Keane could certainly be said to have what would be termed a winner’s mentality, but there’s only so far that can be taken before it’s crossing the line into bullying.

However, he’s never worried what other people think about his attitude on or off the pitch, and it’s probably why he remains just as watchable now as a pundit as he was when he was a player.