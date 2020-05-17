Man United will need to find a new home for one of their players after Roma turned down the chance to sign Chris Smalling for €18m.

The centre-back has been a success story for the Giallorossi, but the Italian outfit just can’t stretch to United’s asking price according to Tuttosport and cited by the Daily Mail.

He had been on loan in the Italian capital and it was thought that a permanent move would be in the offing with United willing to sell a player that still has two years left on his contract per the Daily Mail.

The outlet suggest that Roma will now turn their attentions to Tottenham Hotspur’s Jan Vertonghen who is out of contract in the summer.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal confirm they will deal with Lacazette internally after concerning video emerges Video – Benjamin Pavard puts Bayern 2-0 up at Union Berlin ‘He certainly won’t remain at Milan’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to leave Italian giants in the summer

Although he’s only likely to represent a short-term solution, given that he’s 33 years of age, the fact that he would arrive on a free transfer is clearly a big plus point for the Serie A outfit.