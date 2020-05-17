Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the potential transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who is also a target for Juventus.

This is according to a report from the Times, and it follows Liverpool recently being strongly linked with Jimenez by Spanish source Don Balon.

Don Balon claimed the Mexico international was eager to get a move to Anfield, so it remains to be seen if he would be just as enthusiastic about potentially joining Man Utd.

Still, the Red Devils arguably need Jimenez more than Liverpool do, as Jurgen Klopp already has one of the best attacks in the world at his disposal.

United, by contrast, have been light up front this season, finding themselves overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, resulting in him getting injured when it probably could have been avoided.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Odion Ighalo on loan as an emergency option, but Jimenez could be a better long-term addition to the squad.

The 29-year-old has shone in his time at Wolves and would surely shine at a bigger club as well.

Liverpool perhaps understandably look a highly tempting destination at the moment, but Jimenez might do well to accept an offer from United if it comes along, as he’d surely play much more often there.