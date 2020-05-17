Liverpool transfer target Kylian Mbappe makes decision on his future that could still benefit Reds

Liverpool fans may want to take note of the latest transfer news regarding Kylian Mbappe and his situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international is one of the finest players in the world at the moment and would strengthen any team on the planet, with Le 10 Sport recently strongly linking him as a top target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

This would be an ambitious signing for the Reds, but it seems for the time being Mbappe increasingly feels he could be prepared to stay with PSG for another season, according to L’Equipe, as translated by the English edition of AS.

The report explains, however, that Mbappe will only sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants if it includes a release clause that could allow him to leave for a reasonable fee.

This should be encouraging for Liverpool, even if a move for the 21-year-old looks a little unlikely this summer.

The Merseyside giants can at least hold out some hope that, even if Mbappe pens a new deal at the Parc des Princes, he will remain affordable in the near future.

In a way, LFC might even see it as ideal to wait that bit longer for Mbappe as they don’t currently need a big signing up front as a priority due to the performances of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

AS note that Real Madrid have also been linked with Mbappe.