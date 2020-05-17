La Liga rivals look to launch triple transfer raid on Barcelona

In some ways it’s expected that Barcelona would need to sell some players to raise funds this Summer, but their general approach to young players has been worrying in recent years.

In the past they would always look to promote from within, with great names like Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets all coming through the academy.

On top of that, the great sides always had academy players who could step in and make in impact. Guys like Pedro, Jeffren, Isaac Cuenca, Cristian Tello, Bojan and Marc Bartra could all play a role.

Unfortunately the modern day equivalent of those players are not getting those chances, and it means they are looking like to move on.

Football Espana have reported that Real Betis are hoping to sign up to three players from Barcelona this Summer, with Carles Alena, Riqui Puig and Junior Firpo all catching the attention.

At this point it does sound like they may all go out on loan initially, so Barcelona fans will be hoping that they can shine and come back to force their way into the team.

The problem is that their exit could leave the current squad even more bare, and simply plugging the gaps with veterans is not a long term solution.