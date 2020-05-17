Signing a player who’s suffered a serious injury is a huge risk, but it can also pay off if everything goes well.

It probably means he’s going to cost less than usual because of concerns over the injury, but you may also end up with a player who is never fit and doesn’t manage to get back to their best.

Nicolo Zaniolo had started to emerge as a huge star for Roma in the past couple of seasons before an awful knee injury ended his season in January, but that hasn’t killed the transfer speculation.

According to a report from Sport Witness, Liverpool have heard that Roma may have to sell one of their best players this Summer, and it means they are now weighing up a move for the midfielder.

They go on to point out that Man United and Spurs are also showing an interest, so there could be a battle for his signature.

There’s no transfer fee mentioned at this point, but you have to feel that Zaniolo would benefit from staying at Roma.

It will allow him to work his way back to fitness at a club he’s familiar at and with a coaching staff who trust him, while he should also have ambitions to play at the European Championships next Summer.

Moving now would be a huge risk and it could result in too much being expected too soon, so it will be interesting to see what happens if Roma try to cash in this Summer.